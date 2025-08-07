DC Sukkur Inspects Musical Concert Venue For August 10 Celebrations
Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2025 | 02:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Nadir Shahzad Khan on Thursday conducted a detailed inspection of the Municipal Stadium, the venue of the musical concert scheduled for August 10, as part of the celebrations marking Pakistan's Independence Day and Youm-e-Azadi.
During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner reviewed the arrangements for parking and directed the officials to ensure that all necessary measures are taken to make the event a success. He was accompanied by Assistant Commissioners of Sukkur City and New Sukkur, as well as officials from the district administration, municipal corporation, police, and other departments.
The Deputy Commissioner instructed the officials to ensure that the public faces no difficulties during entry, parking, or exit. He also reviewed the parking arrangements at Eidgah, Gymkhana, Railway Ground, and other designated areas during the concert hours.
Additionally, the Deputy Commissioner inspected the rooms at Gymkhana, which will be used for the accommodation of guests attending the musical concert. He directed the Gymkhana staff to provide all possible facilities to the guests and emphasized that any negligence or shortcoming would not be tolerated during the event.
Recent Stories
RAKEZ, Rana Group to set up Erisha Smart Manufacturing Hub in Ras Al Khaimah
Chief Minister Punjab Launches State-of-the-Art Urban Electric Tram (SRT) in Lah ..
Orient Insurance achieves AED503 million profit in H1 2025
Ajman Crown Prince discusses cooperation with Slovak Ambassador
ALC’s ‘Kanz Al Jeel Award’ celebrates beauty of Nabati poetry
UAE Ambassador meets ACS Secretary-General to strengthen partnership
Korea logs record high current account surplus in June
UK scientists find genes linked with chronic fatigue syndrome
UAE leaders congratulate President of Côte d'Ivoire on Independence Day
China's foreign trade up 3.5% in first 7 months
ADNOC Distribution delivers strong H1 2025 results with 12% net profit growth
July was Earth's third-hottest on record, scientists say
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Noose around drug dealers tightened, 7 kg hashish recovered2 minutes ago
-
DC Sukkur Inspects musical concert venue for August 10 celebrations2 minutes ago
-
Govt enhances BISP allocation to Rs716b to tackle inflation, support vulnerable families2 minutes ago
-
Federal govt taking concrete steps to promote tech-based learning: NA told12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan enjoys lowest tariff rates among regional rivals, NA told12 minutes ago
-
National Flag hoisted at District Education office by DC Larkana12 minutes ago
-
Govt adopts multi-dimensional strategy to curb inflation: NA told12 minutes ago
-
Rawat Police unearth gang involved in illegal organ transplantation, save man from kidney removal22 minutes ago
-
Livestock Assets Programme: registration date extended till 14th32 minutes ago
-
Sukkur IBA University observes Youm-e-Istehsaal32 minutes ago
-
Land owner killed, two other injured critically on land dispute42 minutes ago
-
Three food outlets fined42 minutes ago