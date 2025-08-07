Open Menu

DC Sukkur Inspects Musical Concert Venue For August 10 Celebrations

Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2025 | 02:30 PM

DC Sukkur Inspects musical concert venue for August 10 celebrations

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Nadir Shahzad Khan on Thursday conducted a detailed inspection of the Municipal Stadium, the venue of the musical concert scheduled for August 10, as part of the celebrations marking Pakistan's Independence Day and Youm-e-Azadi.

During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner reviewed the arrangements for parking and directed the officials to ensure that all necessary measures are taken to make the event a success. He was accompanied by Assistant Commissioners of Sukkur City and New Sukkur, as well as officials from the district administration, municipal corporation, police, and other departments.

The Deputy Commissioner instructed the officials to ensure that the public faces no difficulties during entry, parking, or exit. He also reviewed the parking arrangements at Eidgah, Gymkhana, Railway Ground, and other designated areas during the concert hours.

Additionally, the Deputy Commissioner inspected the rooms at Gymkhana, which will be used for the accommodation of guests attending the musical concert. He directed the Gymkhana staff to provide all possible facilities to the guests and emphasized that any negligence or shortcoming would not be tolerated during the event.

