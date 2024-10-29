DC Sukkur inspects ongoing Anti Polio drive

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Dr MB Raja Dharejo on Tuesday visited different areas to inspect the ongoing anti-polio campaign in the district.

He checked the signs on the fingers of the children to confirm their anti-polio vaccination.

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur urged the parents to get vaccinate their children up to 5 years of age and cooperate with polio workers fully in that regard.

The officers of the Health department briefed the deputy commissioner that anti-polio drive would continue from October 28 to November 1 during which all the targeted children would be administered anti-polio drops in the district.

The deputy commissioner expressed complete satisfaction with the working of anti-polio teams.