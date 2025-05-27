DC Sukkur monitors polio vaccination efforts

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Dr. M.B. Raja Dharejo on Tuesday conducted a surprise inspection of polio vaccination teams on the second day of the National Anti-Polio Vaccination Campaign.

He visited the Rohri Maternity Home and various mobile polio teams in Rohri city, as well as teams operating in New Goth Sukkur and surrounding areas, to monitor their performance and ensure the campaign's success.