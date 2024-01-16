DC Sukkur Monitors Repair & Maintenance Work Of City
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2024 | 06:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar monitored repair and maintenance work being carried out at Station Road, Bander Road, Barrage Road and Station Road here on Monday.
The DC inspected the pace of work and directed the contractors to timely complete city roads.
He directed the MO Infrastructure to ensure regular visits of concerned officers while instructing the project supervisor to complete the task on time. All Municipal Officers, district officers and assistant commissioners had been directed by Deputy Commissioner Sukkur to monitor each rehabilitation project of the city daily.
