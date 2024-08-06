DC Sukkur review development schemes

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Dr MB Raja Dharejo presided over a meeting to review development schemes in the district under the annual development program on Tuesday

In the meeting, Deputy Director Planing, XEN Public Health and other officers of departments concerned participated.

Deputy Director Planning and Development briefed the DC about ongoing and new schemes in the district.

The deputy commissioner directed officers concerned to ensure the completion of the schemes on time and warned that no compromise would be made on the quality of the material.