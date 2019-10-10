DC Sukkur reviews arrangements for Chehlum

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) : Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh on Thursday directed the departments concerned to ensure foolproof security arrangements for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A).

He was presiding over a meeting held at the Deputy Commissioner Office here to review security arrangements for Chehlum.

He directed the Sukkur Municipal Administration and other concerned departments to utilise all resources.

Murtaza Shaikh also directed that Civil Defence Department and police personnel should be deployed at sensitive points.

He also called for the removal of encroachments from the route of the main procession.