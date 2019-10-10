UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Sukkur Reviews Arrangements For Chehlum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 02:44 PM

DC Sukkur reviews arrangements for Chehlum

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh on Thursday directed the departments concerned to ensure foolproof security arrangements for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) : Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh on Thursday directed the departments concerned to ensure foolproof security arrangements for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A).

He was presiding over a meeting held at the Deputy Commissioner Office here to review security arrangements for Chehlum.

He directed the Sukkur Municipal Administration and other concerned departments to utilise all resources.

Murtaza Shaikh also directed that Civil Defence Department and police personnel should be deployed at sensitive points.

He also called for the removal of encroachments from the route of the main procession.

Related Topics

Police Sukkur All From

Recent Stories

PM Khan gets popular among Chinese public

8 minutes ago

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 1 ..

7 minutes ago

Dr Firdous asks media to uphold national security, ..

7 minutes ago

All Ukrainian Ministers Are on Probation Before Ye ..

2 minutes ago

Get Ready to Experience The Evolution Of Photograp ..

20 minutes ago

Two suspects held during search operation in Multa ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.