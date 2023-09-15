DC Sukkur reviews arrangements for Eid Milad SAW

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar on Friday chaired a meeting to review the arrangements for the celebrations of Jashn-e-Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar on Friday chaired a meeting to review the arrangements for the celebrations of Jashn-e-Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).

The meeting was attended by scholars and religious leaders from various schools of thought who discussed the matters relevant to the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal.

The Deputy Commissioner assured the scholars that every matter would be addressed and resolved. He emphasized that no effort would be spared to find solutions to their concerns.

He directed the relevant authorities to ensure uninterrupted water supply, minimize gas load shedding, clean routes of Milad-un-Nabi processions and install streetlights on time.