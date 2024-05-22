Open Menu

DC Sukkur Reviews Arrangements For Measles Drive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2024 | 09:43 PM

DC Sukkur reviews arrangements for measles drive

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Raja MB Dharejo on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the arrangements for the measles vaccination campaign here

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Raja MB Dharejo on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the arrangements for the measles vaccination campaign here.

The measles vaccination campaign is scheduled to launch on June 6 to 9, said a statement.

The representatives of the department concerned briefed the meeting concerning arrangements for the campaign.

The DC Sukkur directed the officials concerned to perform their duties in the campaign with devotion and honesty for the success of the campaign.

