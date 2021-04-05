DC Sukkur reviews arrangements of wheat procurement

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar on Monday presided over a meeting to review the arrangements of wheat procurement in the district

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar on Monday presided over a meeting to review the arrangements of wheat procurement in the district.

The DC asked to issue list of procurement centers for facilitating growers and farmers.

He said the farmers and growers should be provided all necessary guidance in this regard.

He instructed to form a Complaint Committee to redress issues to be faced by the farmers and growers. He also directed the concerned officers to ensure transparency and merit in wheat procurement process.