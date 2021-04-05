UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Sukkur Reviews Arrangements Of Wheat Procurement

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 09:30 PM

DC Sukkur reviews arrangements of wheat procurement

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar on Monday presided over a meeting to review the arrangements of wheat procurement in the district

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar on Monday presided over a meeting to review the arrangements of wheat procurement in the district.

The DC asked to issue list of procurement centers for facilitating growers and farmers.

He said the farmers and growers should be provided all necessary guidance in this regard.

He instructed to form a Complaint Committee to redress issues to be faced by the farmers and growers. He also directed the concerned officers to ensure transparency and merit in wheat procurement process.

Related Topics

Sukkur All Wheat Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

DQCB refers 22 cases to drug court

20 seconds ago

Ukraine's Antimonopoly Agency Fines Google $35,900 ..

22 seconds ago

Sullivan, Croatian Prime Minister Discuss Energy D ..

24 seconds ago

Erdogan says retired admirals letter implies 'poli ..

25 seconds ago

Saleh Al Sharqi issues Resolution appointing Deput ..

35 minutes ago

Dr Faisal launches Tarlai COVID-19 vaccination cen ..

27 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.