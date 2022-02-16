DC Sukkur reviews development schemes

UrduPoint.com

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Javed Ahmed on Wednesday has directed the concerned officers to get the pace of development work expedited and ensure in time completion of the projects

This he stated while presiding over a meeting to review pace of development work, at his office here.

The meeting discussed and reviewed the pace of ongoing development schemes of the district in detail and got briefing from the officers concerned.

The Deputy Commissioner also directed the Assistant Commissioners to get the development works completed within targeted period so that the purpose of investment to facilitate common man be achieved. He said that work on the development schemes in those districts was in progress at satisfactory pace.

