DC Sukkur reviews Eid Milad-un-Nabi arrangements

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur Shehzad Thaheem on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).

He said that on Eid Milad-un-Nabi, 41 small and big processions would be taken out in the city.

He said that special cleanliness arrangements were being put in place to celebrate the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal in a befitting manner.

The deputy commissioner said that the Sukkur district administration was in touch with the organizers of Eid Milad-un-Na­bi and added that two big processions would be taken out in the Sukkur city.