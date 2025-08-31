Open Menu

DC Sukkur Reviews Flood Relief Efforts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2025 | 03:20 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Nadir Shahzad Khan on Sunday inspected the Nabi Shah Bund and Rohri Relief Camp Bund in light of the flood situation.

He reviewed the arrangements at the relief camp, including the Livestock Camp, Medical Camp, and Irrigation Camp. The DC received a briefing from officials and staff on the facilities and arrangements in place.

He expressed satisfaction with the administrative measures and issued instructions for further improvements.

He also visited nearby villages by boat to assess the flood situation and problems faced by residents.

Speaking to the media, the DC said that the district administration is committed to supporting the people affected by the floods. He assured that the administration will utilize all its resources to provide relief and facilities to those in need.

The DC emphasized that the district administration is on high alert and all departments are ready 24/7 to respond to any emergency.

