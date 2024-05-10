DC Sukkur reviews ongoing development projects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Raja MB Dharejo on Friday has directed all officers to pay special attention for solving the problems of the people.

He gave this directive while chairing a review meeting of all district officers at his office.

All the officers briefed the Deputy Commissioner about the ongoing development projects and public interest issues in their respective departments.

The DC directed all officers to pay special to address the problems faced by the masses regarding the projects from people and resolve them immediately.

He said that the district administration was keeping an eye on the performance of all the departments. Efforts should be made to leave no stone unturned in the service of the public, he said.

He said that delay in completion of the development projects would not be tolerated in any case saying that advance payment should never be made till completion of the work and in case of failure action would be taken against them.