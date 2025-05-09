DC Sukkur reviews polio eradication efforts

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) A meeting of the District Polio Eradication Committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Dr. M.B. Raja Dharejo, at his office here on Friday.

The DC directed action against area in-charges showing poor performance, emphasizing that those who fail to deliver should be removed from their positions.

DC Dharejo stressed that fake reporting and failure to update actual data are affecting team performance. He highlighted the need to improve coverage in areas like Panu Aqil and Saleh Pat, warning that failure to do so would result in action against responsible officials.

The DC suggested deploying lady police with polio teams to ensure all children are vaccinated. Dr. Farid Larak briefed the meeting on the upcoming polio campaign, scheduled from May 26 to June 1, 2025.

He stated that 280 area in-charges and 1,298 teams would work to achieve the target, with a focus on underperforming areas and 100% duty by female teams.

The meeting emphasized improving performance and ensuring the success of the polio eradication campaign.