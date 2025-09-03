Open Menu

DC Sukkur Reviews Polio Vaccination Efforts

Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2025 | 01:20 PM

DC Sukkur reviews polio vaccination efforts

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Nadir Shahzad Khan on Wednesday accompanied by Assistant Commissioner City, Sobia Falak Rao, visited the Railway Hospital at Ayub Gate early in the morning. The purpose of the visit was to review the efforts of polio workers involved in the anti-polio campaign.

During the visit, Khan directed the polio workers to focus all their attention on eradicating polio. He emphasized that every possible effort is being made to eliminate polio from the region and instructed the workers to ensure that no Child is Left Behind, every child under the age of five receives polio drops and mandatory finger marking and detailed records and data are regularly shared with district administration representatives.

The Deputy Commissioner expressed satisfaction with the workers' dedication and emphasized the importance of their role in polio eradication. This visit is part of the ongoing efforts to strengthen the anti-polio campaign in Sukkur.

