DC Sukkur Reviews Prices Of Essential Items

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 08:52 PM

DC Sukkur reviews prices of essential items

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh reviewed a meeting to fix the prices for essential items in consultation with all stakeholders

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh reviewed a meeting to fix the prices for essential items in consultation with all stakeholders.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Assistant Commissioners, District food Controller and representatives of Karyana Merchants Association and others were present on the occasion.

He constituted a sub-committee in which equal representatives have been given to traders, shopkeepers and district administration to fix the prices of essential items.

More Stories From Pakistan

