DC Sukkur Reviews Progress Of Development Work

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 days ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 04:55 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) : Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh Thursday emphasized that the time frame for the completion of development projects be strictly maintained besides taking due care of the quality of work.

He was presiding over a meeting held at the Deputy Commissioner office here which reviewed ongoing development work.

He warned that dereliction would not be tolerated in this regard. He directed the officials concerned to maintain effective financial discipline.

The DC stressed that the allocated budget be effectively utilised. He said that delay in development projects causes inconvenience to the people and that this would not be tolerated.

Murtaza Shaikh stressed that the projects should be completed at the earliest.

