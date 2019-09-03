DC Sukkur reviews security arrangements for Muharram

(@imziishan)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019) :Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh on Tuesday reviewed law and order situation for Muharram-ul-Haram.

The DC, presiding over a meeting to review security arrangements, here at his office, said that meetings would be held daily to review the implementation of Muharram security plan.

He called for steps to promote harmony and brotherhoodduring the holy month.