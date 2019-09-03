UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Sukkur Reviews Security Arrangements For Muharram

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 04:33 PM

DC Sukkur reviews security arrangements for Muharram

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh on Tuesday reviewed law and order situation for Muharram-ul-Haram

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019) :Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh on Tuesday reviewed law and order situation for Muharram-ul-Haram.

The DC, presiding over a meeting to review security arrangements, here at his office, said that meetings would be held daily to review the implementation of Muharram security plan.

He called for steps to promote harmony and brotherhoodduring the holy month.

Related Topics

Law And Order Sukkur Muharram

Recent Stories

Central jail security beefed up in Faisalabad

11 minutes ago

Death row prisoner dies in Sargodha

11 minutes ago

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry for pas ..

11 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in Multan

11 minutes ago

Senate body approves list of Mirani Dam flood-affe ..

11 minutes ago

South Korea Asks Japan to Delegitimize Use of Impe ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.