DC Sukkur rewards best performance in fight against COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :The prime minister Imran Khan has rewarded Deputy Commissioner Sukkur for best performance in the fight against Covid-19. According to Coordinator Task Force for Covid-19 Sukkur, Prime Minister Imran Khan observed the dedication and commitment of the deputy commissioner for setting up a quarantine at Labour Colony Sukkur for Covid-19 patients.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Rana Adeel Taswar dedicated the award to the frontline doctors, nurses, paramedics, police and other stakeholders and told them that this award was a result of the untiring efforts of all the stakeholders, including Medical Superintendent of GMMC Civil Hospital Sukkur Dr Tasleem Khamisani.