DC Sukkur stresses to improve water sewerage network

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC), Sukkur, Shahzad Thaheem on Friday has said encroachments would be removed from the nullahs and sewerage lines, so as to improve the sewerage system.

He said this while visiting different union councils of Sukkur city, along with the officials of Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) and other relevant departments here.

The Deputy Commissioner called upon the people to cooperate with the administration in their measures to improve the water sewerage network.