UrduPoint.com

DC Sukkur Submits Report Of Toxic Water In SHC

Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2022 | 06:00 PM

DC Sukkur submits report of toxic water in SHC

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Sukkur, on Wednesday submitted laboratory report of the toxic water in the high court, which being released from Ghotki and Sadiqabad factories.

A bench of Sindh High Court (SHC), Sukkur, comprised of Justice Zafar Ahmed Rajput and Justice Shamsuddin Abbasi heard the case.

The DC while submitting the report said that the factories poisonous water also mixed with the rainwater.

Petitioner's counsel Nisar Bhanbhro told the court in hearing that the water released in the desert area of Saleh Patt has been lethal for water species, this toxic water has also been hazardous for the desert life.

Related Topics

Hearing Sindh High Court Water Sadiqabad Sukkur Ghotki From Court

Recent Stories

Alleged audio between Imran Khan, Azam Khan on US ..

Alleged audio between Imran Khan, Azam Khan on US cypher storms into social medi ..

2 hours ago
 "I would play on as Cypher exposed," reacts Imran ..

"I would play on as Cypher exposed," reacts Imran Khan to leaked audio

2 hours ago
 World Rabies Day observed at UVAS

World Rabies Day observed at UVAS

2 hours ago
 Etisalat Delegation Visits PTA

Etisalat Delegation Visits PTA

2 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives Chad’s Economy Minist ..

Secretary-General Receives Chad’s Economy Minister

2 hours ago
 Adeel Chishti Shares His experience with vivo Y55

Adeel Chishti Shares His experience with vivo Y55

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.