DC Sukkur submits report of toxic water in SHC

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Sukkur, on Wednesday submitted laboratory report of the toxic water in the high court, which being released from Ghotki and Sadiqabad factories.

A bench of Sindh High Court (SHC), Sukkur, comprised of Justice Zafar Ahmed Rajput and Justice Shamsuddin Abbasi heard the case.

The DC while submitting the report said that the factories poisonous water also mixed with the rainwater.

Petitioner's counsel Nisar Bhanbhro told the court in hearing that the water released in the desert area of Saleh Patt has been lethal for water species, this toxic water has also been hazardous for the desert life.