DC Sukkur takes action against Parents repeatedly refusing to administer Polio drops to children

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2025 | 04:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) An important meeting was held Chaired by Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Dr. MB Raja Dharejo, to review the performance of the recent anti-polio campaign here on Friday.
The Deputy Commissioner Sukkur decided to take action against parents who repeatedly refuse to administer polio drops to their children. He stated that no leniency would be shown to parents who refuse to give polio drops to their children, and legal action would be taken against them, including imprisonment.
The Deputy Commissioner questioned the health department officials about why the zero-dose coverage remained very low during the campaign. He directed that work should begin immediately in the union councils where coverage was low.
He emphasized the need to focus more on routine immunization.
On this occasion, the N-Stop Officer Sukkur, Dr. Farid, reported that 100% of the target was covered during this campaign. No security-related incidents were reported. He further stated that 10 refusal cases were encountered during the campaign, out of which 8 refusals were on medical grounds.
He added that the performance of the union councils of Rohri, Barrage Colony, and Dargah Qazi Baba, which had shown poor performance in the previous campaign, improved significantly in this campaign. A large portion of guest children from Hyderabad and Karachi were also covered during the campaign. The meeting was attended by DHO Sukkur Dr. Yasir Gabol, WHO's Dr. Noor Ahmed Soomro and Dr. Reema,
District Manager SRSO Nasreen Noonari, DSP Headquarters Sukkur Abdul Rasheed, and other relevant department officers.
