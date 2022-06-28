UrduPoint.com

DC Sukkur To Ensure Code Of Conduct During Hide Collection

Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2022 | 07:46 PM

DC Sukkur to ensure code of conduct during hide collection

Deputy Commissioner, Sukkur, Javed Ahmed on Tuesday has said the government has decided that for collection of skins/ hides the approval from the concerned deputy commissioner office

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Sukkur, Javed Ahmed on Tuesday has said the government has decided that for collection of skins/ hides the approval from the concerned deputy commissioner office.

Presiding over a meeting, he said only those parties, organizations, welfare organizations and religious institutions will be allowed which are registered and put their signature upon the code of conduct and abide by the rules and regulations of the code of conduct.

He said that no one will be allowed to collect the hides/ skins from door to door. Every individual is allowed to donate the skin/ hide as per his own will wherever and to whom he thinks fit, he added.

The deputy commissioner said that unauthorized collection of skins or non compliance of code of conduct will result in action as per law against the organization/ worker and the skins will be forfeited.

Related Topics

Sukkur From Government

Recent Stories

DC visits administrative offices, takes action aga ..

DC visits administrative offices, takes action against absenting officers

1 minute ago
 President for market research to assess demand for ..

President for market research to assess demand for graduates of Arts, Literature

10 minutes ago
 Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

1 minute ago
 PM, ANP delegation discuss political situation

PM, ANP delegation discuss political situation

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner Hyderabad emphasizes all preparations ..

Commissioner Hyderabad emphasizes all preparations to meet expected heavy rain c ..

2 minutes ago
 ICT Police launches crackdown against amateur driv ..

ICT Police launches crackdown against amateur drivers, motorcyclists

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.