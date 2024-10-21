DC Sukkur To Hold Open Court In Pano Aqil
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 21, 2024 | 07:13 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Dr. M.B. Raja Dharejo on Monday has announced an open court to address public grievances in Pano Aqil, Sukkur on Tuesday, October 22, 2024.
The session, scheduled for 1:00 pm at the Municipal Committee Hall, Pano Aqil, aims to provide a platform for citizens to resolve their issues related to various sectors including police, health, education, public health, municipal services, revenue, SIDA, irrigation, SEPCO, food, Sindh small industries, agriculture , local government and other Federal as well as provincial departments.
Citizens of Pano Aqil are encouraged to attend and avail this opportunity to resolve their issues. Officials from all participating departments are directed to ensure their presence.
This initiative demonstrates the government's commitment to public service and transparency. By providing a platform for citizens to voice their concerns, the Deputy Commissioner's office aims to address grievances efficiently and effectively.
