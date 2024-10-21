DC Sukkur To Hold Open Court On Oct 22
Faizan Hashmi Published October 21, 2024 | 04:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) In order to listen and resolve the issues of citizens, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Dr Raja MB Dharejo has announced on Monday to hold an open court (katchehry) at Municipal Committee Hao, Pano Aqil, October 22, at 1 pm.
On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner of Sukkur will hear the issues and problems being faced by citizens, government employees and pensioners. The DC has appealed before the people to attend the open katchehry.
Recent Stories
PakVsEng: Efforts to make pitch favorable in third Test underway
Gold prices increase by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan
Chief of the Naval Staff Visits Netherlands and Meets Top Military Leadership
Pakistan Navy Ship Seizes Narcotics at Sea
Few hours left for names of next CJP under new 26th Constitutional amendment
Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, her husband Mahmood Chaudhary welcome third son
Gazette notification of 26th constitutional amendments issued after presidential ..
Kareena Kapoor's marriage certificate sparks controversy on social media
26th Constitutional amendment: What is process of CJP appointment?
Passage of 26th amendment manifestation of national solidarity, consensus: PM
Senate, NA pass ‘The Constitution 26th Amendment Bill, 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Boy killed on road2 minutes ago
-
Three arrested for illegal currency exchange2 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah felicitates nation on approval of 26th constitutional amendment2 minutes ago
-
Sheikhupura admin cracks down on landlords burning crop residue2 minutes ago
-
Cardboard factory gutted12 minutes ago
-
Five brick kilns demolished over violation12 minutes ago
-
Man killed in gun attack in DI Khan22 minutes ago
-
Dera’s Rescue 1122 tackled 184 emergencies last week22 minutes ago
-
Two die, three injured in separate road accidents32 minutes ago
-
Annual urs of Sakhi Jam Datar to begin on Nov 1132 minutes ago
-
Man sentenced to 5 years in prison for gas theft in Jacobabad32 minutes ago
-
Ban lifted on transfer of property: Mayor32 minutes ago