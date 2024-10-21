Open Menu

DC Sukkur To Hold Open Court On Oct 22

Faizan Hashmi Published October 21, 2024 | 04:30 PM

DC Sukkur to hold open court on Oct 22

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) In order to listen and resolve the issues of citizens, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Dr Raja MB Dharejo has announced on Monday to hold an open court (katchehry) at Municipal Committee Hao, Pano Aqil, October 22, at 1 pm.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner of Sukkur will hear the issues and problems being faced by citizens, government employees and pensioners. The DC has appealed before the people to attend the open katchehry.

