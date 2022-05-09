DC Sukkur urges comprehensive strategy for polio campaign

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Javed Ahmed has asked the district health officers to prepare a comprehensive strategy for 100 percent coverage of anti-polio vaccination during three days' polio eradication campaign.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting of the District Polio Eradication Committee at his office here on Monday. The health officers should also seek cooperation of the transporters through the representatives of the transporter association so that anti-polio drops could also be administered to children in buses, wagons and vans during the campaign, he said.

The Deputy Commissioner also asked the police officers of the district to extend their full cooperation to vaccination teams while administering anti-polio drops at the bus terminals as the children, coming to Sukkur from other districts of the country could be a source of prevailing polio virus in Sukkur.

The district health officers should also pay full attention to the transit points of the districts, he added. The government would not tolerate any negligence in polio eradication campaign and strict action would be taken against those found guilty of negligence, he warned. He emphasized to prepare a strategy of motivating the parents to get their children vaccinated against polio.