DC Sukkur urges effective polio awareness drives

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) : Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur Murtaza Shaikh Wednesday asked the Health department to effectively run polio awareness campaigns to educate parents.

District Health Officer (DHO) Sukkur Dr Agha Samiullah has been directed to properly manage the immunization drives following the set strategy.

While presiding over a meeting at his office, the Deputy Commissioner asked that 100 per cent coverage be ensured during the ongoing anti-polio drive to vaccinate all children to protect them from the crippling disease.