UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Sukkur Urges Effective Polio Awareness Drives

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 01:26 PM

DC Sukkur urges effective polio awareness drives

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur Murtaza Shaikh Wednesday asked the Health department to effectively run polio awareness campaigns to educate parents

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) : Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur Murtaza Shaikh Wednesday asked the Health department to effectively run polio awareness campaigns to educate parents.

District Health Officer (DHO) Sukkur Dr Agha Samiullah has been directed to properly manage the immunization drives following the set strategy.

While presiding over a meeting at his office, the Deputy Commissioner asked that 100 per cent coverage be ensured during the ongoing anti-polio drive to vaccinate all children to protect them from the crippling disease.

Related Topics

Polio Sukkur All From

Recent Stories

Services trade deficit contracts over 36.2%

56 seconds ago

Maximum tree plantation to be ensured in Sukkur: M ..

58 seconds ago

Gilgit Baltistan Govt reshuffles five senior offi ..

1 minute ago

Two clinics of quacks sealed in Rawalpindi

1 minute ago

Over 16 injured after strong earthquake hits north ..

12 minutes ago

Russia Invites Lebanon to Take Part in Astana Talk ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.