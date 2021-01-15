UrduPoint.com
DC Sukkur Urges Following SOPs

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 04:22 PM

DC Sukkur urges following SOPs

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Rana Adeel Taswar has asked the staff district headquarters hospital Sukkur, Polio Workers and teaching hospital Sukkur to exercise extraordinary care from Covid-19 as the life of everyone was equally important

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Rana Adeel Taswar has asked the staff district headquarters hospital Sukkur, Polio Workers and teaching hospital Sukkur to exercise extraordinary care from Covid-19 as the life of everyone was equally important.

Speaking to the staff during his visit here on Friday, the deputy commissioner urged them to follow the guidelines issued by the government.

More Stories From Pakistan

