Open Menu

DC Sukkur Urges Parents To Get Their Children Vaccinated

Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2024 | 11:20 PM

DC Sukkur urges parents to get their children vaccinated

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Dr MB Raja Dharejo has urged parents to get their children aged up to five years vaccinated against polio virus during the current drive in the district

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Dr MB Raja Dharejo has urged parents to get their children aged up to five years vaccinated against polio virus during the current drive in the district.

He expressed these views while inaugurating a seven day anti-polio drive across the district by administering anti-polio drops to children here on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur said that parents must get administered polio vaccine to their children to eradicate polio.

He said that polio was a crippling disease which would be eradicated from the area by making collective efforts for making the anti-polio drives successful adding that everyone should play his role for the success of the polio drive.

He called the parents to cooperate with district administration and polio teams. He emphasized the collective effort to achieve a polio-free future.

Related Topics

Polio Sukkur From

Recent Stories

Fiscal discipline essential for economic growth; ..

Fiscal discipline essential for economic growth; Finance Minister Muhammad Aura ..

7 minutes ago
 Neelum Valley Highway to boost local economy: AJK ..

Neelum Valley Highway to boost local economy: AJK PM

8 minutes ago
 ISSI hosts seminar on “Artificial Intelligence a ..

ISSI hosts seminar on “Artificial Intelligence and National Security”

1 minute ago
 Efforts afoot to resolve all municipal issues befo ..

Efforts afoot to resolve all municipal issues before the 12th of Rabi' al-Awwal: ..

1 minute ago
 One killed, two injured in Abbottabad road mishap

One killed, two injured in Abbottabad road mishap

1 minute ago
 Funeral prayer of Ather Viqar Azeem on Tuesday eve ..

Funeral prayer of Ather Viqar Azeem on Tuesday evening

1 minute ago
FIA Islamabad Anti-Corruption Circle reports major ..

FIA Islamabad Anti-Corruption Circle reports major achievements in 8-month revie ..

2 minutes ago
 FBR, LUMS sign MoU on machine learning & data anal ..

FBR, LUMS sign MoU on machine learning & data analytics

9 minutes ago
 Rana Ihsan flays PTI leaders for using derogatory ..

Rana Ihsan flays PTI leaders for using derogatory language in public meetings

2 minutes ago
 President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Indust ..

President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari visi ..

2 minutes ago
 President Asif Ali Zardari for political stability ..

President Asif Ali Zardari for political stability, strengthening democracy

2 minutes ago
 Parliament vital, civilized forum for highlighting ..

Parliament vital, civilized forum for highlighting public issues: Balochistan Mi ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan