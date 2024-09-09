DC Sukkur urges parents to get their children vaccinated

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Dr MB Raja Dharejo has urged parents to get their children aged up to five years vaccinated against polio virus during the current drive in the district

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Dr MB Raja Dharejo has urged parents to get their children aged up to five years vaccinated against polio virus during the current drive in the district.

He expressed these views while inaugurating a seven day anti-polio drive across the district by administering anti-polio drops to children here on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur said that parents must get administered polio vaccine to their children to eradicate polio.

He said that polio was a crippling disease which would be eradicated from the area by making collective efforts for making the anti-polio drives successful adding that everyone should play his role for the success of the polio drive.

He called the parents to cooperate with district administration and polio teams. He emphasized the collective effort to achieve a polio-free future.