DC Sukkur urges steps to check traffic congestion

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) ::Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh Tuesday directed that necessary steps be taken for reducing traffic congestion in Sukkur city.

The DC sought recommendations from traffic police and other line departments for improving traffic system.

He directed that a comprehensive plan should be devised to improve traffic flow, adding that hurdles and encroachments should be removed because they affect the smooth traffic flow.

He said that traffic flow should be improved through a coordinated system. The flow of traffic at entry and exit points of Sukkur should be improved, he added.

The line departments should fulfill their responsibilities and practical steps should be initiated instead of lip service.

The line departments are responsible to come up with the emergingchallenges of traffic through comprehensive planning, he added.