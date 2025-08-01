Open Menu

DC Sukkur Visits Civil Hospital, Directs Immediate Resolution Of Patients' Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 01, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Nadir Shahzad Khan on Friday paid a visit to Civil Hospital Sukkur, listened to patients' issues, and directed their immediate resolution

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Nadir Shahzad Khan on Friday paid a visit to Civil Hospital Sukkur, listened to patients' issues, and directed their immediate resolution. During the visit, he was accompanied by AC Subia Falak Rao and Medical Superintendent Dr. Ikhtiar Hussain Mirani.

The Deputy Commissioner inspected various departments, including MRI, CT scan, children's ward, general ward, and operation theater. He reviewed the medical facilities provided to patients and addressed several complaints raised by patients on the spot.

He directed the Medical Superintendent to resolve these issues promptly.

During the visit, Dr. Ikhtiar Hussain Mirani briefed the Deputy Commissioner on the hospital's facilities, challenges, and required resources. The Deputy Commissioner expressed satisfaction with the cleanliness, machinery functionality, and patient care in some wards. He emphasized that providing better medical facilities to the public is the top priority of the district administration.

