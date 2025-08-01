DC Sukkur Visits Civil Hospital, Directs Immediate Resolution Of Patients' Issues
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 01, 2025 | 07:30 PM
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Nadir Shahzad Khan on Friday paid a visit to Civil Hospital Sukkur, listened to patients' issues, and directed their immediate resolution
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Nadir Shahzad Khan on Friday paid a visit to Civil Hospital Sukkur, listened to patients' issues, and directed their immediate resolution. During the visit, he was accompanied by AC Subia Falak Rao and Medical Superintendent Dr. Ikhtiar Hussain Mirani.
The Deputy Commissioner inspected various departments, including MRI, CT scan, children's ward, general ward, and operation theater. He reviewed the medical facilities provided to patients and addressed several complaints raised by patients on the spot.
He directed the Medical Superintendent to resolve these issues promptly.
During the visit, Dr. Ikhtiar Hussain Mirani briefed the Deputy Commissioner on the hospital's facilities, challenges, and required resources. The Deputy Commissioner expressed satisfaction with the cleanliness, machinery functionality, and patient care in some wards. He emphasized that providing better medical facilities to the public is the top priority of the district administration.
Recent Stories
Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, no tsunami threat
GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 billion
Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month high in July
Significant escalation in air attacks between Russia and Ukraine
UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day
Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference with robotics innovation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain
UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three-Day Urs of Syed Shah Murtaza to begin on Friday in Thandiani4 minutes ago
-
Aurangzeb Khichi reaffirms Pakistan's unwavering support for Kashmiri people14 minutes ago
-
Overloading of public transport raises safety concerns in DIKhan14 minutes ago
-
"Maraka-e-Haq" celebrations continue across Karachi under Commissioner’s supervision14 minutes ago
-
Experts call to break stigma around female drug addiction in Pakistan44 minutes ago
-
53,000 MT sugar released by mills44 minutes ago
-
U.S. trade breakthrough a game-changer for exports: Iftikhar Malik44 minutes ago
-
Three medical stores challaned over drug Act violations54 minutes ago
-
APHC leader term August 5, 2019, as unprecedented catastrophe, exposes India’s media censorship54 minutes ago
-
Taekwondo star Abu Huraira meets Agha Mehmood Shah, credits him for crucial support in career54 minutes ago
-
Body recovered from Kohistan Glacier after 28 years, nature’s astonishing power of preservation1 hour ago
-
15 held for overcharging1 hour ago