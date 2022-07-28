UrduPoint.com

DC Sukkur Visits District Headquarters Hospital

Faizan Hashmi Published July 28, 2022 | 05:50 PM

DC Sukkur visits district headquarters hospital

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Javed Ahmed visited Sukkur District Headquarter (DHQ) Hospital here on Thursday.

He directed Medical Superintendent (MS) District Headquarter (DHQ) Hospital to provide best health facilities to the poor patients and said that no any complaint would be tolerated in this regard.

The deputy commissioner said that within one week hepatitis vaccine would be provided to District Headquarter (DHQ) Hospital while District health Officer (DHO) Sukkur Dr Jamil Ahmed Mahar would provide medicines through special grant from Zakat Department.

Several officials were also present on the occasion.

