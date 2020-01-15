UrduPoint.com
DC Sukkur Visits Fruit, Vegetable Market

Wed 15th January 2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Rana Adeel Ahmed paid a surprise visit to Fruit and Vegetable market on Wednesday to inspect the auction process of different essential commodities and vegetables.

The DC also checked standard and quality of vegetables and essential commodities and showed his satisfaction, officers of Taluka Municipal Administration (TMA) were also present on this occasion.

He also checked rate list and cleanliness arrangements. Moreover,the DC Sukkur also directed all Taluka Municipal Officer and Administrators to remain available in bazaars and check the price of essential items.

He directed them to ensure the sale of essential commodities on fixed official rates.

