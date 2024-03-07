Open Menu

DC Sukkur Visits Hospital Reviewed Cleanliness Arrangements

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2024 | 05:20 PM

DC Sukkur visits hospital reviewed cleanliness arrangements

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar has paid a surprise visit to District Headquarters Hospital, Sukkur to inspect facilities here on Thursday.

He inspected various departments of the hospital including Emergency ,Laboratory, Operation Theatre and OPD.

Deputy Commissioner interacted with the patients and inquired about the treatment facilities. He directed the hospital’s management to deal with all kinds of emergencies 24 hours.

He said that provision of best health care facilities to the residents was the priority of the Sindh Government and no compromise would be made on it.

He also reviewed the cleanliness arrangements and directed to improve the sanitation arrangements and said that no negligence would be tolerated.

Related Topics

Sindh Visit Sukkur All Government Best

Recent Stories

Infinix Revolutionizes Esports with GT 10 Pro and ..

Infinix Revolutionizes Esports with GT 10 Pro and HOK as the Official Gaming Pow ..

17 minutes ago
 PTI Cricket Tournament 2024: Spartans Team Triumph ..

PTI Cricket Tournament 2024: Spartans Team Triumphs

24 minutes ago
 PITB HR Wing Organizes 'Mastering the Power of Pos ..

PITB HR Wing Organizes 'Mastering the Power of Positive Thinking' Workshop in Ce ..

25 minutes ago
 PM, CJCSC exchange views on professional matters o ..

PM, CJCSC exchange views on professional matters of armed forces

35 minutes ago
 English Premier League: Check schedule of remainin ..

English Premier League: Check schedule of remaining matches

55 minutes ago
 Pakistan welcomes Extraordinary Session of OIC Cou ..

Pakistan welcomes Extraordinary Session of OIC Council of FMs

1 hour ago
Swiss privacy firm observes high demand for VPN in ..

Swiss privacy firm observes high demand for VPN in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 ‘Bhutto got justice after 50 years, and it’s g ..

‘Bhutto got justice after 50 years, and it’s good if we get justice in our l ..

4 hours ago
 Sindh CM unveils Ramzan relief package

Sindh CM unveils Ramzan relief package

5 hours ago
 Growing visibility of Pakistani-Americans reflecti ..

Growing visibility of Pakistani-Americans reflective of Pak-US ties: Masood

6 hours ago
 PM to host dinner in honor of PML-N leaders, allie ..

PM to host dinner in honor of PML-N leaders, allied parties

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan