DC Sukkur Visits Polio Teams To Ensure Smooth Immunization Drive
Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2025 | 04:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Dr. MB Raja Dharejo, accompanied by health officials on Monday visited various mobile and fixed polio teams in Sukkur city, including City school, Ayub Gate, and Children Hospital, to oversee the National Polio Immunization Campaign that began today.
During his visit, Dr. Dharejo monitored the administration of polio drops and issued necessary instructions to the teams. He emphasized that all children under the age of five should receive polio drops, ensuring no child is left behind.
The Deputy Commissioner stressed the importance of visiting every household to administer polio drops to children under five, protecting them from lifelong disability.
He directed health officials to ensure all polio teams are present in the field during the campaign and their attendance is monitored.
DC also urged parents to cooperate fully with the polio teams visiting their homes, enabling the eradication of this debilitating disease.
Additionally, he instructed Assistant Commissioners to be present in the field during the campaign days, identifying non-functional staff to take necessary action.
