Open Menu

DC Sukkur Visits Polio Teams To Ensure Smooth Immunization Drive

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2025 | 04:50 PM

DC Sukkur visits Polio Teams to ensure smooth Immunization drive

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Dr. MB Raja Dharejo, accompanied by health officials on Monday visited various mobile and fixed polio teams in Sukkur city, including City school, Ayub Gate, and Children Hospital, to oversee the National Polio Immunization Campaign that began today.

During his visit, Dr. Dharejo monitored the administration of polio drops and issued necessary instructions to the teams. He emphasized that all children under the age of five should receive polio drops, ensuring no child is left behind.

The Deputy Commissioner stressed the importance of visiting every household to administer polio drops to children under five, protecting them from lifelong disability.

He directed health officials to ensure all polio teams are present in the field during the campaign and their attendance is monitored.

DC also urged parents to cooperate fully with the polio teams visiting their homes, enabling the eradication of this debilitating disease.

Additionally, he instructed Assistant Commissioners to be present in the field during the campaign days, identifying non-functional staff to take necessary action.

Recent Stories

From Orchard to Oblivion: How Federal Excise Duty ..

From Orchard to Oblivion: How Federal Excise Duty Is Crippling Fruit Farmers in ..

38 minutes ago
 Iraq’s water reserves lowest in 80 years

Iraq’s water reserves lowest in 80 years

52 minutes ago
 UAE hosts Artemis Accords workshop with representa ..

UAE hosts Artemis Accords workshop with representatives from 30 countries

1 hour ago
 Expo 2025 Osaka surpasses 5 million visitors

Expo 2025 Osaka surpasses 5 million visitors

1 hour ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Brazilian Busin ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Brazilian Business Council

2 hours ago
 World Utilities Congress opens tomorrow in Abu Dha ..

World Utilities Congress opens tomorrow in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
Central Bank of UAE, Azerbaijan counterpart sign M ..

Central Bank of UAE, Azerbaijan counterpart sign MoU to strengthen cooperation

2 hours ago
 Privatization of SOEs would be accelerated: Financ ..

Privatization of SOEs would be accelerated: Finance Minister

2 hours ago
 G42, VivaTech alliance to power Europe’s respons ..

G42, VivaTech alliance to power Europe’s responsible AI innovation future

2 hours ago
 PM appoints Bilal bin Saqib as Special Assistant o ..

PM appoints Bilal bin Saqib as Special Assistant on Blockchain, Crypto currency

2 hours ago
 Expected dates of Eid-ul Adha in Saudi Arabia, UAE

Expected dates of Eid-ul Adha in Saudi Arabia, UAE

3 hours ago
 Sahar Hashmi shares simple, practical conditions f ..

Sahar Hashmi shares simple, practical conditions for her future husband

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan