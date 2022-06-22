UrduPoint.com

DC Sukkur Visits Protective Embankments

Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2022 | 09:42 PM

DC Sukkur visits protective embankments

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur Javed Ahmed on Wednesday visited SM and Bakhari protective embankments of River Indus along with irrigation officials and termed the overall situation of the embankments satisfactory

The DC directed irrigation officials to further improve embankments and ensure reinforcement of all sensitive points before monsoon rains.

Irrigation officials briefed that overall situation of embankments was satisfactory as level of protective embankments was raised after the super-floods and that stone pitching of embankments was also carried out.

