DC Sukkur Visits Schools & Hospitals

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2022 | 01:40 PM

DC Sukkur visits schools & hospitals

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC)Sukkur, Javed Ahmed on Thursday paid surprise visits at different Government schools and hospitals, suspended four teachers and a lady doctor for being absent from their duties.

The DC Sukkur visited Government Higher Secondary School, Kandhra Taluka Rohri where he became surprised to know about the number of absent teachers and other staff of the school.

He checked the school attendance register of staff and issued orders for suspension of the seventeen absent teachers from their duties.

On the occasion, he also visited different sections of Kandhra Higher Secondary School including class rooms and laboratories, where he observed poor condition of the school building and its furniture.

He directed the concerned Head Master and the officers of education department to get best use of school SMC fund to improve the school condition.

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur also paid surprise visit at Rural Health Center (RHC) Kandhra where a lady doctor and other staff were also absent from their duties. He also issued orders to suspend the lady doctor Rozina and another health technician of RHC Kandhra.

He also reviewed scheme work of an ongoing development scheme and inquired about the quality of work.

He directed the concerned departments to develop their mutual coordination process as all developmental schemes should be completed within fixed time duration.

