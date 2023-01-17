DC Sukkur vows action against hoarders, profiteers

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Shehzad Thaheem on Tuesday has directed the authorities concerned including assistant commissioners (ACs) to take strict action against hoarders and profiteers

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Shehzad Thaheem on Tuesday has directed the authorities concerned including assistant commissioners (ACs) to take strict action against hoarders and profiteers.

While reviewing the performance of price control magistrates and the demand & supply situation of flour in the district, he said strict action would also be taken against those officers who would not address the public complaints.

The DC said no one would be allowed to cheat the public and strict action would be taken against profiteering and all those creating artificial shortages of flour in the market.

He also urged the public to check the prices of edibles, and if they find anyone indulging in profiteering or hoarding, they should inform the authorities.