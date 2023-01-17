UrduPoint.com

DC Sukkur Vows Action Against Hoarders, Profiteers

Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2023 | 07:38 PM

DC Sukkur vows action against hoarders, profiteers

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Shehzad Thaheem on Tuesday has directed the authorities concerned including assistant commissioners (ACs) to take strict action against hoarders and profiteers

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Shehzad Thaheem on Tuesday has directed the authorities concerned including assistant commissioners (ACs) to take strict action against hoarders and profiteers.

While reviewing the performance of price control magistrates and the demand & supply situation of flour in the district, he said strict action would also be taken against those officers who would not address the public complaints.

The DC said no one would be allowed to cheat the public and strict action would be taken against profiteering and all those creating artificial shortages of flour in the market.

He also urged the public to check the prices of edibles, and if they find anyone indulging in profiteering or hoarding, they should inform the authorities.

Related Topics

Sukkur Price Market All Flour

Recent Stories

Russian Strategic Missile Carriers Tu-160 Complete ..

Russian Strategic Missile Carriers Tu-160 Complete Scheduled 10-Hour Flight Over ..

2 minutes ago
 Pesticide dealer found murdered in Kasur

Pesticide dealer found murdered in Kasur

2 minutes ago
 Mirza Afridi for making climate change part of cur ..

Mirza Afridi for making climate change part of curriculum

2 minutes ago
 IMF Expects Global Growth to Decelerate to 2.7% in ..

IMF Expects Global Growth to Decelerate to 2.7% in 2023 - Georgieva

2 minutes ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt promotes 72,800 teachers ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt promotes 72,800 teachers

16 minutes ago
 Huge quantity of flour seized in Lahore

Huge quantity of flour seized in Lahore

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.