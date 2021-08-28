DC Sukkur vows to achieve 100 percent target during anti polio drive

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Javed Ahmed has directed officers concerned for adopting effective strategy to achieve 100 per cent target of immunization during upcoming polio eradication campaign in the district.

He said this while presiding over a meeting to review performance of the previous drive and arrangements for upcoming 5- day anti polio campaign to be started from September 20 to 24, 2021, said handout here on Saturday.

DC Sukkur said that no negligence will be tolerated during anti polio immunization process as it is our national obligation to eradicate polio from the country.