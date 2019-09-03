DC Sukkur warns of action against profiteers

(@imziishan)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh on Tuesday warned of stern action against profiteers and hoarders.

He told media persons that prices of edible and kitchen items have been fixed by the district price control committeeand the violators will not be spared.