DC Sukkur warns shopkeepers against encroachment

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Rana Adil Taswar along with Additional Deputy Commissioner Akhtar Hussain Qureshi and other staff visited the different areas of Sukkur on Wednesday to inspect anti encroachment operation.

They inspect the area of Shaheed Ganj, Nishter Road, Dhak Road and Gharibabad markets to review action against encroachment.

The DC also warned the shopkeepers to refrain from encroaching space in front of their shops, or otherwise they would be dealt with as per law.