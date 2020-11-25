UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Sukkur Warns Shopkeepers Against Encroachment

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 02:35 PM

DC Sukkur warns shopkeepers against encroachment

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Rana Adil Taswar along with Additional Deputy Commissioner Akhtar Hussain Qureshi and other staff visited the different areas of Sukkur on Wednesday to inspect anti encroachment operation

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Rana Adil Taswar along with Additional Deputy Commissioner Akhtar Hussain Qureshi and other staff visited the different areas of Sukkur on Wednesday to inspect anti encroachment operation.

They inspect the area of Shaheed Ganj, Nishter Road, Dhak Road and Gharibabad markets to review action against encroachment.

The DC also warned the shopkeepers to refrain from encroaching space in front of their shops, or otherwise they would be dealt with as per law.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Road Sukkur Market From

Recent Stories

DC Sukkur reviews anti polio drive arrangements

2 seconds ago

Raja Azhar urges for up-gradation of police office ..

9 seconds ago

PTI appoints coordinators for its international ch ..

2 minutes ago

Recent rain spells bring early intense winter: PMD ..

2 minutes ago

UK's Test-and-Trace System Failed to Reach Nearly ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey Expects to Start Coronavirus Vaccination in ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.