DC Sukkur was briefed on monsoon arrangements

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC), Sukkur Rana Adeel Taswar Thursday was briefed on monsoon arrangements during a meeting at his office.

Briefing the DC, Municipal Commissioner Sukkur Muhammad Ali Shaikh said the arrangements are complete to cope with expected heavy rains in urban and rural areas.

He said the municipal have been already provided machinery to drain stagnant rainwater.

DC directed to Officials of the irrigation department to monitor water flow in all canals, link canals round-the–clock and will submit a daily report on it.

DC further directed to establish a control room in the DC office Sukkur, while the district staff were alsoinstructed to work in shifts.