DC Sukur to Kick off anti polio drive on Monday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :A four day anti-polio drive would start from Monday in Southern Sind to safe children from the crippling disease administering polio drops to children upto age of five years.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Rana Adeel Taswar, would inaugurate the drive by administering polio drops to children at Public school Sukkur, a health department official said on Sunday.