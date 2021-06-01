DC summons civil defence staff with record after cylinder fire incidents

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi summoned civil defence officials with record after two cylinder fire incidents were reported Monday leaving two injured

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi summoned civil defence officials with record after two cylinder fire incidents were reported Monday leaving two injured.

The incident reported from Adda Meher Shah in Khanewal along Khanewal-Lodhran expressway was of greater intensity with explosions heard discreetly after every ten to fifteen minutes for some time.

The shop interior at once caught fire during decanting process scaring the people away.

The shopkeeper/operator was injured.

The second incident was reported from Kabirwala at Bhati Bangla area where one person was injured and rescuers had put out the fire. The injured was shifted to civil hospital after first aid treatment.

Taking notice of the two incidents, DC Sherazi directed civil defence officials to appear before him on Tuesday along with the relevant record.