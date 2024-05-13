DC Supervises Anti-encroachment Drive In Qasimabad
Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2024 | 08:42 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi supervised the anti-encroachment drive in Qasimabad on Monday, aimed at clearing roads and improving traffic flow.
Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Abdul Wahid Channa conducted the operation to eliminate temporary encroachments including fruit carts, stalls and push carts at Nasim Nagar Chowk.
While the roads from Alamdar Chowk to Ali Palace and from Ponam Chowk to Clock Tower Gate have been cleared of encroachments and traffic flow was restored.
The drive was carried out under the joint efforts of HMC Hyderabad, TMC Qasimabad, TMC Hussainabad along with revenue department, police, anti-encroachment force, traffic police and law enforcement agencies.
The DC also emphasized the importance of maintaining clean roads and public places, ensuring the safety and convenience of citizens.
