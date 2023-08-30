DC Surprise visit to Khairpur hospital

Deputy Commissioner Khairpur, Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa paid a surprise visit to Khairpur Medical College Hospital on Wednesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Khairpur, Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa paid a surprise visit to Khairpur Medical College Hospital on Wednesday.

The DC inspected different wards and emergency unit and inquired after the patients and asked about medical facilities and availability of medicines in the hospital, said a handout.

He also inquired from under-treatment patients in the various units about the facilities in the hospital.

He expressed indignation over poor cleanliness conditions at some places in the hospital and reprimanded the medical superintendent.

Expressing displeasure over the failure to dispose of hospital waste in a proper manner, he directed the hospital administration to make proper arrangements for this purpose as it was the cause of various diseases.

He also inspected the hospital's medical store and reviewed the arrangements for medicine storage. He also checked the stock register of medicines.

He also visited medico-legal ward, orthopedic ward and male & female medicine & surgical ward, where several patients complained of poor behaviour by doctors and paramedics towards them.

He asked hospital authorities to provide the patients with CT scan and MRI test facilities and ensure all hospital equipment was functional with properly trained staff.