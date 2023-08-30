Open Menu

DC Surprise Visit To Khairpur Hospital

Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2023 | 07:02 PM

DC Surprise visit to Khairpur hospital

Deputy Commissioner Khairpur, Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa paid a surprise visit to Khairpur Medical College Hospital on Wednesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Khairpur, Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa paid a surprise visit to Khairpur Medical College Hospital on Wednesday.

The DC inspected different wards and emergency unit and inquired after the patients and asked about medical facilities and availability of medicines in the hospital, said a handout.

He also inquired from under-treatment patients in the various units about the facilities in the hospital.

He expressed indignation over poor cleanliness conditions at some places in the hospital and reprimanded the medical superintendent.

Expressing displeasure over the failure to dispose of hospital waste in a proper manner, he directed the hospital administration to make proper arrangements for this purpose as it was the cause of various diseases.

He also inspected the hospital's medical store and reviewed the arrangements for medicine storage. He also checked the stock register of medicines.

He also visited medico-legal ward, orthopedic ward and male & female medicine & surgical ward, where several patients complained of poor behaviour by doctors and paramedics towards them.

He asked hospital authorities to provide the patients with CT scan and MRI test facilities and ensure all hospital equipment was functional with properly trained staff.

Related Topics

Poor Visit Male Khairpur All From

Recent Stories

Shams signs MoU with South Korean MBC

Shams signs MoU with South Korean MBC

15 minutes ago
 SEDD organises &#039;Advantages of E-commerce and ..

SEDD organises &#039;Advantages of E-commerce and E-marketing&#039; workshop

15 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club, National Ambulance sign M ..

Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club, National Ambulance sign MoU to promote public safety in ..

15 minutes ago
 Globe Soccer Awards signs five-year agreement with ..

Globe Soccer Awards signs five-year agreement with LALIGA

45 minutes ago
 Al Maleh and Fishing Festival kicks off tomorrow i ..

Al Maleh and Fishing Festival kicks off tomorrow in Sharjah

45 minutes ago
 Gohar pledges for reopening closed industry with ..

Gohar pledges for reopening closed industry with 30 days

48 minutes ago
Tributes paid to legendary Journalist Sajid Ali Sa ..

Tributes paid to legendary Journalist Sajid Ali Sajid

48 minutes ago
 FNF delegation calls on chairman Senate

FNF delegation calls on chairman Senate

48 minutes ago
 Pakistan's 80% pangolin population declined due to ..

Pakistan's 80% pangolin population declined due to poaching: Experts

47 minutes ago
 Pakistan dominates opening match of Asia Cup 2023, ..

Pakistan dominates opening match of Asia Cup 2023, scoring 342-6 against Nepal

56 minutes ago
 Police arrests criminal gang involved in target Ki ..

Police arrests criminal gang involved in target Killings, robberies

1 hour ago
 Four POs nabbed in Jaampur

Four POs nabbed in Jaampur

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan