UrduPoint.com

DC Surrenders Services Of Xen District Council To Punjab Government On Alleged Malpractices

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 24, 2022 | 02:00 PM

DC surrenders services of Xen district council to Punjab government on alleged malpractices

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :The District administration surrendered the services of Xen Abbas Sarwar Naqvi (district council) on charges of corruption and issuance of tenders for different development schemes without approval, which caused the loss of millions of rupees to the government.

According to official sources, Deputy Commissioner Tahir Watto also ordered an inquiry against the officer. Similarly, Watto also instructed the officers concerned to stop the process of tenders. The deputy commissioner also expressed annoyance with the Chief Executive Officer of the district council.

Tahir Watto in a statement observed that the government would continue to implement transparency and merit policy. The services of Xen Abbas Sarwar Naqvi were surrendered to Local Government and Community Development,

Related Topics

Corruption Government Merit Packaging Limited Million

Recent Stories

CTD arrests seven terrorists from different parts ..

CTD arrests seven terrorists from different parts of Punjab

1 minute ago
 Islamabad Suicide blast: Police seek formation of ..

Islamabad Suicide blast: Police seek formation of of JIT

17 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of the Libyan P ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of the Libyan Presidential Council on Indepen ..

22 minutes ago
 UAE provides household generators to Ukraine in re ..

UAE provides household generators to Ukraine in response to difficult winter con ..

37 minutes ago
 146th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam to be obse ..

146th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam to be observed tomorrow

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz underlines need for increasing IT expor ..

PM Shehbaz underlines need for increasing IT exports

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.