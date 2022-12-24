DC surrenders services of Xen district council to Punjab government on alleged malpractices

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :The District administration surrendered the services of Xen Abbas Sarwar Naqvi (district council) on charges of corruption and issuance of tenders for different development schemes without approval, which caused the loss of millions of rupees to the government.

According to official sources, Deputy Commissioner Tahir Watto also ordered an inquiry against the officer. Similarly, Watto also instructed the officers concerned to stop the process of tenders. The deputy commissioner also expressed annoyance with the Chief Executive Officer of the district council.

Tahir Watto in a statement observed that the government would continue to implement transparency and merit policy. The services of Xen Abbas Sarwar Naqvi were surrendered to Local Government and Community Development,