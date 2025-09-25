DC Suspends Doctor Over Negligence
Sumaira FH Published September 25, 2025 | 03:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Khushab Farwa Amir on Thursday suspended a doctor
at District Headquarters Hospital Joharabad following the death of a patient due
to alleged negligence.
According to a spokesman for the distriect Khushab administration, the action was taken
in the presence of Medical Superintendent District Headquarters Hospital Khushab Dr Qazi
Asif Mahmood.
On information, the deputy commissioner ordered an investigation to determine the extent of
negligence.
