DC Suspends Doctor Over Negligence

Sumaira FH Published September 25, 2025 | 03:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Khushab Farwa Amir on Thursday suspended a doctor

at District Headquarters Hospital Joharabad following the death of a patient due

to alleged negligence.

According to a spokesman for the distriect Khushab administration, the action was taken

in the presence of Medical Superintendent District Headquarters Hospital Khushab Dr Qazi

Asif Mahmood.

On information, the deputy commissioner ordered an investigation to determine the extent of

negligence.

