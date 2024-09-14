DC Suspends Five Officials Of RHC Dijkot
Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2024 | 07:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir suspended five officials including a paramedic of Rural Health Center (RHC) Dijkot on charges of negligence and absence from duty.
A spokesman for local administration said here on Saturday that the Deputy Commissioner paid a surprise visit to RHC Dijkot and found its staff absent from duty without informing the department properly.
Therefore, taking serious notice, the DC suspended paramedic Muhammad Usman, operation theater assistant Bakht Masood, midwives Najma Kausar, Saadia Jameel and cook Muhammad Khan. Further action against them is under progress.
Meanwhile, the DC inspected various sections of the Rural Health Center and directed early completion of its up-gradation and development projects.
