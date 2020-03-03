UrduPoint.com
DC Suspends Five Officials Over A Child Death Incident In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 03:50 PM

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh has immediately suspends five officers and officials over the death of a 10 year old child by biting of a stray dog in Ratokala area of Bhera Tehsil

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh has immediately suspends five officers and officials over the death of a 10 year old child by biting of a stray dog in Ratokala area of Bhera Tehsils; DC also have recommended to Local Government and Community Development to take action under PEDA Act against them.

According to details, On the direction of Commissioner Dr.

Farah Masood the Deputy Commissioner appointed District Monitoring officer as an inquiry officer to submit a preliminary inquiry report who in their report recommended that Assistant director local government Bhalwal Ansar Jameel, Chief officer Tehsil Council Bhawal Asadullah, Ex secretary Union Council Ratokala Jamsheed Ali, Focal Person for elimination of stray dog campaign Muhammad Akram and present secretary Union Council 17 Ratokala Muhammad Ashraf which have failed to fulfill their responsibilities and committing lapses and irresponsible behaviors in the campaign of elimination stray dog which led to the loss of a valuable human life.

Therefore, strict action should be taken against them under PEDA Act 2006.

